Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900,997 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,255,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,701,000 after buying an additional 272,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,294,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,871,000 after purchasing an additional 388,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after buying an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,924,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,127 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.32. 1,620,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

