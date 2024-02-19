Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

