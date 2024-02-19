UNIUM (UNM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,597.11

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for about $9.54 or 0.00018416 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $21.37 million and $37,597.11 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.5403886 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,596.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

