UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $86.19 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $86,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 952,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,502 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 89,721 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.79. 6,266,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $323.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.