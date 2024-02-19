UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

