UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Danaher by 23,773.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 229,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,861,000 after buying an additional 228,227 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 15.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

DHR stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $252.33. The company has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.