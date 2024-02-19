UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 12,741 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $655.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,900. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $664.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.05 and a 200 day moving average of $561.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

