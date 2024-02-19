UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 66,611 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,611 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $177,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.15 on Monday, hitting $468.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,461. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $474.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

