Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 288,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,832,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 31.6% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $246.59 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.