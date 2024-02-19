Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,341 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

