Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $114.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 5.8 %

RARE opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 477.39% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

