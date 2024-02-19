UBS Group Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $150.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $119.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.92.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $146.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

