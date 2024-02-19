Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of UBER opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

