Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NYSE UBER opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

