U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered U-Haul from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

Shares of UHAL opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.