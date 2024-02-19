Truist Financial Raises Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $84.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Parsons from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

PSN stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105,648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 62.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

