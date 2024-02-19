Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.59.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Tripadvisor by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,347,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after acquiring an additional 561,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 877.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 467,959 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 420,082 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,033 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

