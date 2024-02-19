Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $49.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Barclays decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

