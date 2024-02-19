TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,220.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,096.73.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,146.39 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,048.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $944.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,321 shares of company stock worth $93,154,488. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

