Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

