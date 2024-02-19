Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk
Trade Desk Stock Up 17.5 %
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.