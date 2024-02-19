Tortilla Mexican Grill’s (MEX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of MEX stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -950.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.50 ($1.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.97.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

