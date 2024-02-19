Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$138.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$123.00 to C$138.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TIH. Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.38.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

TSE TIH opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.91. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$125.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.