Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.65 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.75 billion and $38.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015907 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,900.18 or 0.99958558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00173225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,913,886 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,885,838.145063 with 3,467,079,797.696119 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25707254 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $22,958,841.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

