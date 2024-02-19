Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

Toast Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

