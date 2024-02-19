TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $85.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in TKO Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

