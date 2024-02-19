Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Stock Position Raised by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 363,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 325,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $243.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

