Tigress Financial Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $88.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.66.

Get General Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.