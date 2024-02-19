THG Plc (LON:THG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 91 ($1.15).

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get THG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THG

THG Price Performance

About THG

THG opened at GBX 67.28 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £874.64 million, a P/E ratio of -149.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.01. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 50.57 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.49).

(Get Free Report

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.