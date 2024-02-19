Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $296.21 million and $7.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00076300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,453,905,343 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

