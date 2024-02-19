Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $547.84. 1,028,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.27. The stock has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,832,095. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.