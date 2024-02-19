The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,332 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $13.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.93. 29,562,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,600. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

