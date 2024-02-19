The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lowered by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

NYSE TJX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

