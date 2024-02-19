The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,509,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

