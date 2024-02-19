The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 28th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
