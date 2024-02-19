The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 28th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The India Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 145,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The India Fund by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

