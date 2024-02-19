The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 473,960 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HD traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $362.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,591. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $368.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.35 and a 200 day moving average of $325.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.
In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
