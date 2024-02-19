The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 473,960 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $362.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,591. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $368.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.35 and a 200 day moving average of $325.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.