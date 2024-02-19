The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

