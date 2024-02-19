The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.11.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

