The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS opened at $19.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,876,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,309 shares of company stock valued at $15,885,926. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

