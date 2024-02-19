The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $38.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

