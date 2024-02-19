TFB Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.