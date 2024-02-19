TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,607,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,151,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,112 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,645,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,093,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

