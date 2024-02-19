Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $28.81 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001379 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 992,367,710 coins and its circulating supply is 971,491,288 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.