Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Increased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $147.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

