Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 111,346,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,434,055. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.68. The company has a market cap of $636.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

