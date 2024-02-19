TerraClassicUSD Hits One Day Volume of $39.46 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $297.96 million and approximately $39.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00076475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00027733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001819 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,369,238 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,743,580 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.