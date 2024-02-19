TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) versus Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head-To-Head Review

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TeraWulf and Qifu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00 Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

TeraWulf currently has a consensus target price of $3.45, suggesting a potential upside of 38.55%. Qifu Technology has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 65.68%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TeraWulf and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03% Qifu Technology 25.72% 20.02% 9.47%

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Qifu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $15.03 million 39.91 -$90.79 million N/A N/A Qifu Technology $2.40 billion 1.02 $583.45 million $3.48 4.37

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

