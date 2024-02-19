Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,006 shares of company stock worth $1,162,672 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $21.03 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

