TD Cowen Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $305.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

