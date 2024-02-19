Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 177,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.