Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

